ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here

Avneet Kaur and her sensational sunglass style revealed.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Apr,2023 15:40:42
Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here

Avneet Kaur the talented actor and content maker is a stylist on her own!! Her aura and passion to dress up are unmatchable and it instils confidence and zeal in her fans too!! Avneet is a fashionista and loves to dress to the occasion. Also, she adorns new trends that suit her and her personality. We at IWMBuzz.com have written quite a lot about her style and fashion. Today we look at her amazing collection of sunglasses which complement her style actually!!

So here we are presently Avneet Kaur at her best in sunglass looks. Avneet sees to it that she matches her glasses as per her dress code. When she is seen wearing something in pink, a pink glass will go with it. When the colour of the dress worn is dark, a darker shade of glass is what Avneet will look for. Also, her attire and the combination she gives with her glasses amplify her look and the style quotient.

We bring it to you right here.

Check the pictures to know better.

Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here 800072

Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here 800075

Avneet Kaur's Fiery Sunglass Collection Gives Her Ample Style; Check Here 800076

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is so cool!! We are feeling the heat as Avneet dons this amazing sunglass collection!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit
Avneet Kaur keeps the boss lady vibes on point in striped blazer suit
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid
Shah Rukh Khan To Avneet Kaur: Stars' Warm Wishes For Eid
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love
Avneet Kaur is a bombastic queen in orange cut-out dress, we are in love
Avneet Kaur's Skin Care Routine Rocks; Check Admirable Pictures
Avneet Kaur's Skin Care Routine Rocks; Check Admirable Pictures
Avneet Kaur burns hearts in sensuous photoshoot, see photodump
Avneet Kaur burns hearts in sensuous photoshoot, see photodump
Avneet Kaur Brims With Positive Energy With Short Haircut; Check Here
Avneet Kaur Brims With Positive Energy With Short Haircut; Check Here
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Read Latest News