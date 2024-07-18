Bollywood Divas Tripti Dimri And Avneet Kaur Nails In Western Fit With Their Signature Style

When making a glamorous statement, Bollywood divas know how to turn heads. These leading ladies have elevated the Western trend to new heights. Here’s a roundup of Bollywood beauties Tripti Dimri and Avneet Kaur, who showcase Western fit with their signature style. Take a look below!

Bollywood Divas’s Western Fit Looks-

Tripti Dimri

Triptii Dimri is known for her elegant and contemporary fashion choices. She often combines classic pieces with modern twists, showcasing a sophisticated yet trendy style. This time, Triptii Dimri opts for a Western fit. The actress opts for a white halter-neck, tube-style bralette, effortlessly pulls off the stunning look, and pairs it with a matching deep neckline, showcasing her bold bralette look. It also features a bodycon silhouette that accentuates her graceful demeanor. She styles her look with a wavy hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach eyes, lips, and accessories with a gold kada.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur exudes youthful charm and vibrant energy in her fashion choices. The actress opts for a yellow halter neck, sleeveless, plunge neckline, and trendy cuts crop top, creating a distinctive and lively style. It also features a matching color knot-tied flared pants. Her looks are accessories with statement jewelry with a silver layered neckline, pink earrings, and rings, and pairs with white sneakers and a contrast pink shoulder bag complemented by her confident attitude.

Triptii Dimri and Avneet Kaur continue to captivate audiences with their impeccable fashion sense and ability to redefine Western fashion trends, making them prominent figures in celebrity style.