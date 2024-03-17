Fashion Showdown: Kriti Sanon vs. Deepika Padukone: Who Slayed In Blue Sequin Saree Better?

Showbiz is the world of glamour and beauty. Every day brings a new fashion trend, and the actors put their best foot forward. Kriti Sanon and Deepika Padukone are lovely divas who never pass up an opportunity to ace the trend. The actors recently wore a dazzling blue sequin saree, which would be a great choice for a party. Check out their stunning outfits.

Kriti Sanon And Deepika Padukone’s Blue Sequin Saree Appearance-

Kriti Sanon

The actress chose to dress up in an incredible six-yard outfit. She looked lovely in her blue saree, which was sequin-studded, sheer, and featured a dropped-end piece. She paired her traditional outfit with a strappy, sleeveless blouse with a halter neck and a plunging neckline for a touch of modern drama. The saree is by Manish Malhotra and costs Rs. 3,650,000. Her short hair was delicately styled in delicate curls. The diva’s makeup featured glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, a dewy foundation, and blue eyeshadow. Kriti’s accessories were simple yet lovely. She picked a set of stunning stud earrings, rings, and traditional juttis.

Deepika Padukone

The Fighter actress also appeared in an elegant blue sequin six-yard saree. The diva looked absolutely gorgeous in a navy blue sequin embellished saree with a dropped end piece paired with strappy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline blouse. She adds glamour to her outfit, opting for a side-parted, half-tied wet hair look. The actress kept her minimal makeup with black eyes and brown matte lips. She complimented her outfit with gold earrings, bangles, and rings. In the first picture, she revealed her outfit and clicked a picture with her husband in a black and white tuxedo.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.