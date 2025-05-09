Glam Queens on Fire with Reem Sameer Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, and Avneet Kaur’s Ethnic Looks We Love

Each has a distinct style, but their charm is irresistible when they enter luxurious lehenga sets. Let’s dive into how these young icons perfectly styled their lehengas, giving us major festive and wedding season inspiration.

Reem Sameer Shaikh: A Golden Dream in Mirror Work

Reem Sameer Shaikh looked breathtaking in a golden lehenga set that perfectly balanced tradition with contemporary flair. Her blouse featured a deep V-neckline with half-arm sleeves, adorned with intricate square-patterned mirror work that caught the light with every move. The matching lehenga skirt continued the mirror magic, creating a stunning, cohesive look. Draped elegantly over her shoulders was a see-through net dupatta, bordered with the same intricate mirror detailing, adding a delicate, ethereal charm to her dazzling outfit.

To complete her traditional look, Reem Sameer Shaikh styled her hair into a neat bun wrapped with a fresh gajra, embracing timeless Indian beauty. Her makeup was a symphony of soft pink tones with a bold linear smoky kajal, making her eyes stand out, enhanced by a striking black bindi. She accessorized the look with a golden choker neckpiece and matching earrings, perfectly tying her regal ensemble together.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani: Shining Bright in Silver Shimmer

Jannat Zubair Rahmani took the shimmering game to a new level with her gorgeous silver lehenga ensemble. Her blouse, designed with full sleeves and a curvy V-neckline, was covered in shimmery detailing that beautifully caught the light. Paired with a matching lehenga, the overall look radiated glamour and sophistication. She gracefully draped her dupatta across the front, letting the fabric’s work elevate the entire outfit.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani kept her hair half-clipped at the back, letting soft flicks frame her face, creating a soft, feminine vibe. Her makeup focused on a brown palette, highlighting her features with bold liner on the eyes and a radiant silver highlighter that gave her face a stunning glow. She completed her look with a silver choker neckpiece and matching earrings, making her appearance unforgettable.

Avneet Kaur: Subtle Sophistication in Off-White Elegance

Avneet Kaur opted for a more understated yet extremely sophisticated look, choosing an off-white lehenga with silver undertones that exuded timeless elegance. Her blouse featured a slightly deep U-neck cut, subtly adorned with delicate embroidery that matched her flowing lehenga skirt. Carrying a see-through net dupatta casually on her hand, Avneet Kaur embraced a minimal yet striking approach.

She styled her hair with a middle parting and added a delicate maang tikka for a traditional yet modern twist. Her makeup stayed fresh and dewy with a peach-toned palette, complemented beautifully by a tiny silver bindi. Avneet Kaur completed her look with a statement choker neckpiece that enhanced her graceful presence.

Whether it’s the golden glow of Reem Sameer Shaikh, the shimmering silver radiance of Jannat Zubair Rahmani, or the off-white ethereal beauty of Avneet Kaur, these young fashionistas prove that lehengas are not just outfits — they are statements of style, tradition, and pure elegance. Their carefully curated looks set the benchmark for modern ethnic fashion, offering endless inspiration for every festive wardrobe