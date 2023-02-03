Hansika Motwani, who made her acting debut as a child actor in the TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and later made her Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya, is enjoying happy married life phase with her hubby Sohael Khaturiya.

Hansika is also super active on her Instagram and often shares updates about her personal and professional life. Hansika’s Instagram handle is testimony to the fact that when it comes to being your true self on social media, she beats everyone else.

The actress makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion. From giving us style lessons on how to rock all one-piece outfits to nailing winter street fashion with elegance and charm, she has been on a roll. Recently, Hansika took to her Instagram and shared photos in a floral outfit. She looked stunning as she paired studs along with her dress and opted for open curls. Check the photos below!