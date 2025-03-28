In Photos: Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Anushka Sen Sizzle In Bold Attires & Glowing Skin

Sensational social media stars Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Anushka Sen are known to set the internet on fire with their every new glam. Yet again, all three divas have grabbed our attention with their latest bold and glamorous look, flaunting their stunning figures and glowing skin. Look at the photos below to see how stars are rocking their glam.

Avneet Kaur’s Midriff Flaunting Glam

Redefining the Gen-Z trend, Avneet, this time, picked a usual white top, which the actress folded, creating a crop top teamed with a charcoal black low-waisted bottom secured with a belt, serving goals for casual style. Flaunting her curves in the bold midriff-bearing attire, the actress looked sizzling hot, while her radiant skin with shiny cheeks and bold red lips effortlessly highlighted her beauty.

Jannat Zubair’s Beauty In Simplicity

Jannat is indeed heaven in every sense. The actress here dropped a mirror selfie flaunting her figure-hugging gown. The strapless outfit accentuates her collarbones, giving bold vibes. The simple print and minimalistic makeup complemented her fair complexion, making her a masterpiece.

Anushka Sen’s Backless Bold Look

Ditching the usual top-and-bottom trend, Anushka is making the breezy night hot with her sizzling style. She wore a satin baby pink dress, giving her a breathtaking look with a sizzling backless look. With the silver chain slip and her messy hairstyle, with glowing pink makeup, she looked like the star of the night.