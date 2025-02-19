Is Aashiqui 3 Actress Sreeleela Next Bollywood Sensational Actress? Find Out

South industry’s Sreeleela has become the internet sensation since the revelation that she will appear in the iconic romance-drama Aashiqui in the third part alongside Kartik Aaryan. Amidst the South diva preparing for her Bollywood debut, dropped photos on her social media where fans expressed their mixed reactions over the announcement of her joining the Aashiqui club.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sreeleela shared a photo of herself wearing a black skinny top tucked in with blue denim, defining her statement style. She ditched accessories to rock her appearance in nude makeup with dewy basic, shiny cheeks and cherry nude glossy lips. Her open hairstyle beautifully enhanced her facial structure. Sharing these pictures she wrote, “This one’s for Love,” hinting at her appearance in Aashiqui 3.

Reacting to these pictures, fans and followers expressed their feelings in the comments box. A user asked, “Who is the best, Shraddha and Sreela ???”. The second expressed excitement over Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut, “Can’t wait to see you in Bollywood movies.” The third commented, “Next bollywood sensational actress.”

Talking about Sreeleela’s becoming Bollywood’s next sensational actress, one thing we can say for sure is that the chances are high because of the loyal fan base of the Aashiqui franchise. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and till date people recall her performance in that film. So, Sreeleela might also become a favorite of the audience depending upon her performance. And the second main reason is that Kartik Aaryan is in the film, which gives a plus point because the actor is going well in his career right now. However, only time will tell whether Sreeleela grabs attention or if she has to work more to get recognized.

Aashiqui 3 is yet to be titled, however the film is slated to release on Diwali 2025.