Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela Wrap Up Musical Love Story With Anurag Basu

Kartik Aaryan has recently completed a big and intense shooting schedule of Anurag Basu’s next film. This film is a musical love story, which will have a tremendous combination of both emotions and music.

The title of this film has not been revealed yet, but sources related to the film say that this will be the most different film of Kartik Aaryan’s career so far.

Kartik informed about the completion of the shoot on his social media. He posted a photo with his co-actor Sreeleela and wrote, ‘Long but a very fulfilling Schedule Wrap #Diwali2025’

The shooting of this schedule lasted for several weeks and was done at different locations. Music is playing a very important role in the film, and it will also be its life. It is being said that there will be many such moments in the film that will touch the hearts of the audience, and the tunes of the songs will be remembered for a long time.

Anurag Basu, who has previously delivered blockbuster films like Barfi! and Ludo, is back with his unique take on the story.

Kartik has completely immersed himself in the role, and his dedication is evident in his social media posts.

Now that a major portion of the film has been completed, Kartik has begun prepping for the next phase.

Along with this, Kartik has two more big films lined up, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the film’s title and music lineup.

Stay tuned for more updates!