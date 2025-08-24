Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Royal Grace in Golden Saree with Exquisite Jewels

Janhvi Kapoor has once again left her fans mesmerised, this time stepping into the spotlight with an ethereal traditional look that radiates elegance and charm. Dressed in a resplendent golden saree adorned with intricate embroidery and beadwork, Janhvi embodied the very essence of royal grace. The shimmery drape perfectly highlighted her curves, while the rich fabric and detailed embellishments added depth and luxury to her ensemble.

Statement Jewellery for a Royal Touch

Janhvi elevated her saree look with grand traditional jewellery. A heavy gold choker set with emerald accents, a layered necklace, matching earrings, and bangles framed her face beautifully. She also adorned a delicate nose ring, which added a cultural and timeless element to her style, making her appear nothing less than a regal muse.

Flawless Hair and Makeup

Opting for a classic middle-part sleek bun, Janhvi kept her hairstyle traditional yet modern in its neatness. Her makeup was perfectly in sync with the golden theme — warm copper eyeshadow, defined brows, radiant skin, and a soft nude-pink lip shade. The subtle bindi added a charming finishing touch to her desi diva look.

Conclusion

With this golden saree avatar, Janhvi Kapoor has once again proven her mastery over traditional Indian fashion. The combination of rich fabrics, statement jewels, and flawless styling made her look truly timeless. Fans flooded the comments calling her “Sundari” — and we couldn’t agree more!