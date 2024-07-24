Mehendi Ceremony To Reception: Wamiqa Gabbi’s Top Ethnic Fits Ideas For Brides-To-Be

Planning your wedding wardrobe can be daunting, but with the right inspiration, you can find the perfect ethnic outfits for each ceremony. From the vibrant Mehendi ceremony to the glamorous Reception, here are some top ethnic fit ideas by Wamiqa Gabbi for brides-to-be that will make you look stunning on your special day.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Ethnic Fits For Wedding Ceremonies-

Salwar Suit-

Are you looking for a stunning mehendi look? Then, this ethnic-inspired by Wamiqa Gabbi. A vibrant salwar suit with intricate gold embroidery and a bright pink kurta is perfect for the Mehendi ceremony. Look for a contrasting fit with beige pants with a gold border hemline salwar and a vibrant sheer green dupatta with a gold border. Pair the suit with a statement choker with green and pink color stones embellished on it, a ring and a kada, a floral hair crimped middle-parted hairstyle, and minimal makeup to complete the look.

Sharara Set

Looking for a stunning ethnic fit for a sangeet look? Then, opt for a Wamiqa Gabbi-inspired fit. A heavily embellished sharara set with intricate beadwork and sequins is ideal for the Sangeet night. Choose colors like deep champagne to complement your sangeet look. Go for a glamorous makeup look with shimmery eyes and bold lips. Add statement jewelry pieces like gold jhumkas, a maang tikka, and a ring, giving your look an elegant appearance.

Lehenga Set

Opt for a lehenga choli in vibrant hues, like pink, for a wedding look. Look for lehengas with heavy gold embroidery all over the lehenga set with an organza dupatta with a gold border. Accessorize with gold and pearl-embellished necklaces, side maang tikka, and ring jewelry. Keep the makeup fresh and minimal to highlight your natural beauty.

Gharara Set

An elegant Sharara set with subtle gold embellishments and a flowing silhouette is perfect for the Reception. Choose colors like pistachio to enhance your stunning appearance on your special day. Pair it with gold and pearl jewelry and red bangles for a sophisticated look.

Heavy Suit

A heavy suit with modern cuts and traditional embroidery combines the best of both worlds for newlyweds to give the best look at your Pooja. Opt for unique color combinations with red and gold kurta, pants, and heavy dupatta. Keep the accessories chic and minimal with a maang tikka, a ring, a kada, and bangles to let the outfit stand out.

With these top ethnic fit ideas, brides-to-be can look their best and feel confident at each wedding ceremony, making their special day even more memorable.