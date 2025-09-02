Onam Rangoli & Regal Sarees: Malavika Mohanan, Kalyani Priyadarshan & Anupama Parameswaran Shine in Festive Fashion

Malavika Mohanan – Vibrant Half Saree & Bold Floral Rangoli

Malavika Mohanan surprised her fans by opting for a youthful half saree in orange with fuchsia pink borders instead of the usual kasavu saree. Her fresh, playful vibe was beautifully matched with a large and bold rangoli made of marigolds and white flowers, radiating festive brightness. Sitting gracefully by her floral art, Malavika Mohanan’s Onam look felt refreshing and full of personality.

Kalyani Priyadarshan – Classic Kasavu & Minimal Elegance in Rangoli

Kalyani Priyadarshan embodied Kerala’s timeless charm in the iconic white and gold kasavu saree. Her styling was kept simple and elegant, mirroring the traditional essence of the festival. The highlight? A neat, minimalistic rangoli with symmetrical flower patterns, reflecting her graceful and understated approach to Onam celebrations.

Anupama Parameswaran – Rustic Charm & Artistic Rangoli Touch

Anupama Parameswaran blended tradition with a raw, earthy vibe by pairing her cream kasavu saree with a deep magenta blouse. Adding jasmine flowers to her hair, she radiated a bohemian yet rooted aesthetic. Her rangoli, designed with layered petals in vibrant shades of yellow and pink, carried a rustic, handmade charm—perfectly complementing her natural festive style.

Together, these leading ladies proved that Onam celebrations are not just about festive fashion, but also about expressing individuality through rangoli artistry. From bold and vibrant to minimal and rustic, they showed us the many ways to keep traditions alive while adding personal flair.