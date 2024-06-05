Rakul Preet Singh’s Slit Saree Or Kareena Kapoor’s Sheer Saree: Whose Saree Style Looked Better?

Sarees are timeless pieces of clothing that can be styled in various contemporary ways. They are the only outfit that is considered both traditional and Western. Bollywood divas Rakul Preet Singh and Kareena Kapoor recently showcased their unique takes on this traditional attire, each adding their own twist. Let’s dive into their saree styles and decide whose look stood out more.

Rakul Preet Singh And Kareena Kapoor’s Saree Outfit Appearance-

Rakul Preet Singh In Slit Saree-

Rakul Preet Singh opted for a modern black sequin embellished slit saree that combined the elegance of traditional draping with the boldness of a thigh-high slit. The slit added a touch of glamour and sophistication to the otherwise classic saree look. She paired the saree with a stylish gold, strappy, deep V-neckline blouse. Her accessories were minimal, with long crystal earrings, bangles, and rings paired with gold heels, letting the saree take center stage. Her wavy open hairstyle and minimal makeup with glossy lips completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor In Sheer Saree

Kareena Kapoor chose a sheer saree that exuded timeless elegance and sophistication. The blush pink sheer fabric with floral cut-work border saree added a touch of sensuality without being overtly revealing, striking a perfect balance. She paired the saree with a simple yet elegant sheer floral blouse with Mokhte (pearls) that complemented the sheer fabric. Kareena kept her accessories minimal, opting for classic earrings and a ring and allowing the saree to be the focal point. The diva opted for a bun hairstyle and glam makeup with peach matte lips to complement her look.

In conclusion, both Rakul Preet Singh and Kareena Kapoor beautifully showcased their unique saree styles, catering to different fashion tastes. Whether you lean towards modern chic or timeless elegance, both actresses offer inspiring ways to elevate your saree game.