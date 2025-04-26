Kareena Kapoor Khan Proves She’s The OG Diva Of Bollywood In Strapless Gowns

Kareen Kapoor Khan has carved her niche as a true fashionista since her early 20s with her characters like Poo, Bebo, and more. She continues to reign the fashion world with her iconic style, proving her as the OG diva of Bollywood. From stunning cut-out dresses and pantsuits to sarees, she has slayed in every attire, but today, we will check out her strapless gown styles.

1) Icey-blue Look

Kareena is spreading her charm like a queen in this ice-blue gown. The plain strapless neckline with a fitting bodice defines her stunning figure, followed by a long, flowy gown with an extended trail from the waist, giving her royal vibes. This outfit is a masterpiece in itself, and one can slay this look on the red carpet or at award functions.

2) Fuschia Pink Bodycon Glam

The Buckingham Murders actress picked a fuschia pink strapless gown with a body-hugging fit that highlighted her curves. Kareena made this look grand, pairing it with the silk-printed scarf that the actress draped over it, serving ‘Pataudi’ vibes.

3) Purplious Look

Kareena is known for creating statements, and this one was not just a statement but a total vibe. The actress wore a shiny velvet strapless purple gown with a butterfly neckline. The simple bodycon dress defined the actress’s toned curves, but the satin flowers embellished around the neckline added a wow factor.

4) The Black Beauty

Slaying is Kareena’s favorite game. The diva channeled her inner diva in this black bodycon gown that defined her hourglass figure effortlessly. However, the bold strapless neckline with a low butterfly cut makes a bold statement exuding Poo vibes.