Kareena Kapoor Joins Soha Ali Khan For A Grand Eid Celebration – See Inside Pics!

Today, 31 March, is Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival for the Muslim community. Just like every other Muslim, the Pataudi family also made the festival special, spending quality time with family and friends. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, with her husband, Nawab Saif Ali Khan, arrived at the latter’s sister to double the celebration with family. And now the photos from the Pataudi’s Eid celebrations are going viral.

Soha uploaded pictures on her social media and wished everyone a happy Eid with a sweet caption highlighting that Eid is not Eid without seviyan. In the first video clip, Soha is seen making seviyan with her husband, Kunal Khemmu, enjoying the festive vibe. However, as you swipe, the stars delighted the fans with their simple Eid celebration, prioritizing loved ones.

In the frame, the Pataudis posed with big smiles, elevating the vibes. Kareena picked a simple printer tangerine salwar kameez with no makeup and accessories, making the festival simple yet joyous. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan redefined the vintage look in a beige kurta with a white bottom, while her zero-cut hairstyle, clean shave, and edgy mustache made him look like a king.

At the same time, Soha smiled, wearing a green embroidered co-ord set teamed with oxidized jhumkas, elevating her beauty. Kunal looked handsome in a purple plain kurta with white pajamas. Undoubtedly, Eid, this year was special for Bollywood actress Kareena and her close ones.