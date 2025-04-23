Aziz Mirza Recalls Saif Ali Khan’s Early Setback of Being Fired After Surprise Wedding

Saif Ali Khan’s entry into films coincided with a major turning point in his personal life. In 1991, just as he was stepping into the film industry, the actor surprised everyone by marrying Amrita Singh. The sudden wedding, kept under wraps until after the ceremony, drew attention due to the age gap between the two and the secrecy surrounding the event.

The announcement reportedly caught even Saif’s family off guard. His mother, Sharmila Tagore, only learned of the wedding post facto, highlighting the unconventional way the couple tied the knot. Their relationship moved swiftly, with minimal public lead-up, prompting widespread speculation across media and film circles.

During the early days of their marriage, Saif was still finding his place in Bollywood. Around the same period, he faced a professional setback when he was let go from a film by director H.S. Rawail. The reason, as recalled by director Aziz Mirza, stemmed from Saif’s late arrival on set. The dismissal happened at RK Studio, where Saif reportedly admitted to being dropped from the project due to punctuality issues.

Despite such incidents, Saif didn’t retreat. He continued to pursue acting roles and gradually established himself in the industry. Director Aziz Mirza later praised Saif for staying the course and building a career with resilience. According to Mirza, Saif’s evolution in cinema came through his own choices and sustained effort, not just early opportunities.

The marriage between Saif and Amrita lasted over a decade and produced two children—Sara and Ibrahim. However, the relationship ended in separation in 2004. Years later, Saif married Kareena Kapoor, marking another chapter in his personal life. The couple now has two sons, expanding the family further.

Looking back, the early 1990s were a critical period for Saif—marked by personal upheaval and professional tests. Yet, what followed was a steady rise shaped by learning, reinvention, and persistence. From a surprise wedding to being dismissed from a film set, Saif’s beginnings weren’t smooth—but they laid the groundwork for a long and evolving career.