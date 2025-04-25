Kunal Kapoor acknowledged Saif Ali Khan & Jaideep Ahlawat as ‘Jewel Thief’ releases

Actor Kunal Kapoor has shared a note of appreciation following the release of Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, now streaming on Netflix. Taking to social media, Kapoor highlighted the collaborative experience behind the film and expressed gratitude to the cast and crew.

In his message, he acknowledged fellow actor Saif Ali Khan, commending the chemistry they shared during filming. Kapoor also mentioned his admiration for Jaideep Ahlawat, pointing out that despite being part of the same project, their characters didn’t cross paths on screen. He also noted an interesting coincidence with Nikita Dutta, mentioning their appearances in the same film without any shared screen time.

The actor made a special mention of the film’s directors, Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati, crediting them for guiding the team through the creative process. He also extended his thanks to Marflix Productions for shaping the film’s direction and Netflix for offering the film a global platform.

Kapoor accompanied his message with behind-the-scenes images from the sets, offering fans a glimpse of moments off-camera. He concluded his note by acknowledging the crew’s role in executing the vision of the film and added a personal sign-off in line with his on-screen role.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins brings together a mix of suspense and drama, unfolding through an ensemble cast and directed by Gulati and Grewal. With its premiere on April 25, the film now reaches audiences worldwide via Netflix.

The project adds to Kapoor’s evolving body of work and marks another step in his association with content-driven cinema. His reflections post-release highlight not just the film, but the collective effort and connections built during its making.