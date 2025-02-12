Amita Nangia on the alleged rift between Bipasha Basu & Kareena Kapoor on ‘Ajnabee’

For years, there were rumors about tensions between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu on the sets of Ajnabee. The film, which also starred Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, was released in 2001, but reports of a strained relationship between the two actresses continued long after its release.

Veteran actor Amita Nangia, who was part of Ajnabee, was recently asked about the alleged rift. She revealed that the disagreement stemmed from costume-related issues, as both actresses reportedly wanted the same designer. Nangia recalled that while she listened to the discussions at the time, she focused on her work. However, she maintained that the overall shoot experience in Switzerland was enjoyable. She also shared that Bobby Deol and Akshay Kumar would spend time playing with her child on set.

While neither Basu nor Kapoor Khan has directly addressed the issue in recent years, their strained equation was evident in later interactions. Kapoor Khan had openly criticized Basu’s then-boyfriend, actor John Abraham, on public platforms, leading to sharp responses from Basu.

The reported feud between the two actresses remains one of Bollywood’s well-known industry stories. Despite this, both have had successful careers and have moved past any differences from the past. Nangia’s comments offer a small insight into the situation, but the full details remain known only to those involved.