Rock Summer Resort Fashion Like Rakul Preet Singh & Surbhi Jyoti In Comfy Ensembles

Summer this year is getting worse and worse. To escape the scorching heat, you may plan for a vacation. In contrast, summer fashion embraces vibrant colors, lightweight fabrics, and breezy styles. There are several options, from flowy dresses to linen shorts and bold patterns. However, if you are confused, take cues from Indian celebrities Rakul Preet Singh and Surbhi Jyoti for their resort vacation look.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Resort Fashion

Get the summer vibes fulfilled like Rakul on her vacation to Fiji Island. The actress wore a white three-piece swimsuit with playful, colorful prints, including a collection bralette paired with a high-waisted bikini bottom and a long shirt, complementing her vacation vibes. The actress later paired her swimsuit with denim shorts. The actress had a great time on her vacation, from taking sunkissed pictures to enjoying some refreshing coconut water.

Surbhi Jyoti’s Resort Fashion

Get that cool and comfy feel for your vacation, like Surbhi Jyoti in a simple black top and shorts. The actress wears a black short kurta top with sleeveless hands, giving her a breezy appearance. She pairs her look with ripped blue denim shorts. In the mesmerizing sunset glow, the actress enjoyed her time on her vacation.

So, are you taking cues from the divas to rock your vacation vibes?