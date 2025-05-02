Times Avneet Kaur Showcased Her Love For Kurtas In Style

Avneet Kaur knows no boundaries when it comes to fashion. With her choices, she often brings the best. She has the knack of turning a simple look into a masterpiece. With her social media dump, we have noticed some amazing examples of the diva channeling her love for kurtas in style. Check out the photos below.

1) Blue Embroidered Kurta

Simplicity is beauty, and Avneet justifies this phrase. The actress wore a plain blue kurta with a beautiful round neckline, golden lace work, and shiny golden floral embroidery. She elevated her look with an open hairstyle and a small bindi, which completed her look and served desi goals. At the same time, the pink cheeks and pink lips added a natural touch.

2) Kashmiri Kurta

Avneet loves kurtas, and she never misses a chance to embrace her look in the traditional drape. The actress wore a long white, plain Kashmiri-style kurta featuring golden broad lace work around the edges of the sleeves and neckline. Small jhumkas, pink, glowing makeup, and bindi made her mesmerizing.



3) Red Punjabi Kurta

Avneet is stealing with her traditional beauty. The diva wore a hot red short kurta with square-shaped mirror work, adding a statement touch. She teamed her look with a matching blouse and dupatta. The diva completed her desi-ness with oxidized jhumkas, an open hairstyle, and a small bindi. Her pretty smile always elevates her beauty, making her look oh-so-wow.