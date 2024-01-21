Weekend Treat: Avneet Kaur Hops On Mouth-watering Pasta, See Photos

The social media sensation Avneet Kaur has become the talk of the town ever since her debut in films alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru on the OTT platform. Well, that’s not it; her bold and exquisite fashion has also been in top buzz. She was also in the headlines for personal reasons. She had a great time on vacation with her rumored boyfriend, Raghav Sharma. And today, she is sharing a glimpse of her weekend chill with the lunch date, treating herself with mouth-watering pasta.

Taking to her Instagram story, Avneet dropped several photos from her lunch date in her Instagram post. She wore a black-and-white outfit for her lunch date, which absolutely looked wow. Her outfit includes a white top with a black skirt with a slit and matching skinny pants that complement her appearance. Her minimalistic makeup and hairstyle look enchanting.

However, in her story, Avneet shared that the best thing about her lunch date with herself was the mouth-watering pasta. She dropped the picture of pasta and wrote, “The Pasta #evidence.” This pasta is not just tasty but healthy, including fresh coriander, cherry tomatoes, and sauces. Indeed, Avneet had a great time with such delicious food.

