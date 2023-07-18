A balanced diet, good hydration and proper sleep would be my fitness tip for fans: Bharat Narang

Handsome hunk Bharat Narang, who started his career with a music video opposite Nibedita Pal and later went on to do many crime shows like Savdhaan India and Crime Alert, among others, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Bharat revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Raj Kachori

Favourite exercise?

Squats

Fruits or juices?

Fruits

Stairs or lift?

Stairs

Yoga Or Weights

Yoga

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Core Workout

Walking or Jogging

Both

Your take on health suppliments

Eating a well-balanced and healthy diet may not be easy for most people. In such situations, dietary supplements serve as rescuers and are crucial to a healthy lifestyle and a good diet regimen. But always consult your Nutritionist before taking any suppliment

Best way to burn calories

Running

One tip for everyday fitness?

A balanced diet, good hydration, and proper sleep

