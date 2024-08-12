Ananya Panday might just be your new ‘gym bro’ now

Well, it is Monday and all of us try searching for some motivation to get the week rolling after having some time off on the weekend. Usually, Monday Motivation is what we look forward to and mostly about getting up and hitting the gym and pumping some weights.

However, everyone’s favourite Ananya Panday had some Sunday motivation to offer to everyone. The actor is known to have quite a sense of humor about things as well, and on that note, she went on to post multiple stories of her sweating it out at the gym on a Sunday morning.

One of her first story read about how Panday was found a 80kg deadlift and doing it so well.

Post that, she went on to post on front of the period of the gym and wittily captioned ‘Am I a gym bro now?’-

And the final one was some subtle flaunting where she flexed her biceps and hashtagged it, ‘#gainz’-

Panday has a busy work front ahead where after earning accolades for her role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan a while ago, she will be making her web series debut with ‘Call Me Bae’ on Prime Video in September and even has Netflix’s film, CTRL with Vikramaditya Motwane in October apart from the big film, Shankara ahead. She was also seen in an interesting and loved cameo in Bad Newz recently.