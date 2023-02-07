Actor Amit Pachori who recently made a dashing entry in Star Plus’ Anupamaa in the role of the fashion designer Mohit is a fitness freak to the core. He engages in vigorous workouts in the gym and also puts up motivational and inspirational videos of his body transformation and fitness schedules.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Amit talks about his fitness secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Poha and Chai, with Parle-G

Favourite Exercise:

Pull-ups. I have a record in my gym of making 30 pull-ups at one time. It is a very difficult feat and I enjoy doing it.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

It is very important for me. Exercise is in my routine. When I feel low or feel that I am getting sick, I hit the gym. And I get better. The gym is a property that nobody can snatch from me. It is a relaxing point for me, manages my anger and reduces my frustration too.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits. Daily I eat a strawberry, orange and apple. Rarely, I do take Orange juice.

Stairs or lift:

Frankly speaking, I prefer the lift. I get enough work out in a day. I indulge in two and a half hours of gym, and later run for a few hours in the evening. I also play volleyball. So I burn quite a lot of calories in a normal day.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

I wake up with a glass of coconut water. It is a very good antioxidant.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Pull-ups. But during the lockdown, I started a gym in my own house. I used to do leg presses uniquely at home.

Yoga Or Weights:

I have never done Yoga. My favourite is Weight training and free-end workouts.

Walking or Jogging:

I indulge in both. But I prefer jogging more.

Your take on health supplements:

They are essential as during rigorous weight training, you need to take health supplements. We do not get all the vitamins and proteins needed. I take proteins and vitamims, but keep myself away from steroids.

Best way to burn calories:

I believe in rigorous weight training to burn calories.

Your take on six-pack abs:

Very difficult to get as you have to stop your intake of salt, sugar and carbs. I have done this before. I put up all these body transformations on my YouTube channel Amit Pachori Entertainment. Yes, it is a difficult process, but is a great feeling when you get it.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

My personal goal is to have my body fat percentage within 10. I believe that fitness is everything. It is something that will always be with you. I have this dream of going around the world, and for this, I need to be fit.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Look into the mirror. That’s your competition. This is my fitness mantra. I compete with myself to do better in fitness.