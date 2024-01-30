Find The Secret To Hansika Motwani’s Rough And Tough Body

The stunning Hansika Motwani needs no introduction. She is a heartthrob of the South film industry. Her performance on-screen has garnered her massive love and attention. Well, all the credit goes to her for all the love she is receiving. The actress keeps herself rough and tough to stand out in audiences’ expectations. Undoubtedly, many of us want to be like her, and we have found her secret. So, let’s check out.

Secret To Hansika Motwani’s Rough And Tough Body

1) Pilates

Haniska loves to keep herself rough and tough, so she doesn’t feel tired while working. The actress practices different workouts. But her favorite is Pilates. We have often noticed her practicing Pilates, and her Instagram is proof. Pilates focuses on building core strength and muscle strength.

2) Refreshing Drink

The fitness freak Haniska often takes the opportunity to drink something refreshing and healthy. And these healthy not only refresh her but also make her feel light.

3) Yoga

Hansika is very strict with her workouts and diet. Her fitness regime includes some yoga sessions, too. The actress practices different forms of yoga under the sunny sky and refreshing green garden. She practices yoga forms, which helps her body improve flexibility and also feel relaxed. The yoga poses include Dhanurasana, Matsyendrasana, and Padmasana.

