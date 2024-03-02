Here’s How Jacqueliene Fernandez Starts Her Day On Healthy Note

Bollywood’s beauty queen Jacqueliene Fernandez is known for her striking appearance on and off the screen. She has carved her niche in the industry not just with her fashion or acting prowess but also with her fitness goals. Her perfect figure and glowing face make her favorite of many. And the reason behind his undoubtedly exercise and diet. In her latest dump on her social media, the diva dropped some glimpses of how she makes her morning healthy.

In the shared photos on Instagram, Jacqueliene can be seen practising yoga inside her house. Dressed in a casual outfit, the Ram Setu actress did yoga to keep her overall body healthy. However, in the caption, she revealed that her pet cat was showing her attitude while Jacqueliene indulged in yoga.

In addition, Jacqueliene begins her day with a nutritious routine. Starting with a revitalising green smoothie, blending spinach, kale, banana, and a hint of chia seeds. To fuel her energy, the diva chooses a protein-packed breakfast like scrambled eggs with avocado. Along with that, she ensures drinking enough water. This healthy start sets the tone for her day, promoting overall well-being and body and skin health.