Zumba was my favourite lockdown exercise: Prabhjyot Singh

Young and talented actor Prabhjyot Singh, who rose to fame with his exceptional work in projects like Udta Punjab, Gold, and Arjun Patiala, was last seen in the ZEE5 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Prabhjyot revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:
What is your cheat food?
Pizza, Butter Chicken & Naan
Favourite exercise?
Jogging & Cycling
Fruits or juices?
Juices
Stairs or lift?
Stairs
Your best morning routine will comprise of
If I am free, I prefer completing my pending work, meeting friends, and enjoying.
Yoga Or Weights
Neither yoga nor weight; strength training
Your favourite lockdown exercise
Zumba
Walking or Jogging
If I am alone, then I’ll go jogging and if I am with a friend, then I will take a walk.
Your take on health suppliments
I don’t really like taking health suppliments, rather I prefer eating healthy food.
Best way to burn calories
Exercise
One tip for everyday fitness?
I prefer doing exercise, but if I am not shooting for any project, I am ‘kaho piyo aish karo type person.’
