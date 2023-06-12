ADVERTISEMENT
Zumba was my favourite lockdown exercise: Prabhjyot Singh

Prabhjyot Singh, who rose to fame with his exceptional work in projects like Udta Punjab, Gold and Arjun Patiala, revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more.

Author: Manisha Suthar
12 Jun,2023 10:12:43
Young and talented actor Prabhjyot Singh, who rose to fame with his exceptional work in projects like Udta Punjab, Gold, and Arjun Patiala, was last seen in the ZEE5 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The actor is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. In a fun fitness segment, Prabhjyot revealed his workout routine, cheat food, and more. Read on:

What is your cheat food?

Pizza, Butter Chicken & Naan

Favourite exercise?

Jogging & Cycling

Fruits or juices?

Juices

Stairs or lift?

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of

If I am free, I prefer completing my pending work, meeting friends, and enjoying.

Yoga Or Weights

Neither yoga nor weight; strength training

Your favourite lockdown exercise

Zumba

Walking or Jogging

If I am alone, then I’ll go jogging and if I am with a friend, then I will take a walk.

 Your take on health suppliments

I don’t really like taking health suppliments, rather I prefer eating healthy food.

Best way to burn calories

Exercise

One tip for everyday fitness?

I prefer doing exercise, but if I am not shooting for any project, I am ‘kaho piyo aish karo type person.’

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

