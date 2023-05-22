Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (15 - 21 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week. We at IWMBuzz.com bring to you the twists in TV shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Udaariyaan and Teri Meri Doriyaan over the last week.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupamaa telling her family about the opportunity to go to America. They all get happy for Anupamaa and wish her luck. Meanwhile, Anuj informs Dimpy that he would attend the wedding with Maaya and Anu. However, when the Shah family learns about Anuj’s decision, they get upset. Later, on the day of puja, Anupamaa and Anuj finally come face to face. However, they don’t speak to each other. Anupamaa tries to talk to Anu but she behaves rudely with her which shocks the former. At the puja, Anuj sits with Maaya which upsets Anupmaa. The latter shares her ordeal with Kaavya. Later, Anuj tries to speak to Anupamaa but fails to do so as Maaya arrives and fakes an anxiety attack. They leave the Shah house. However, at the market, Anuj and Anupmaa again bump into each other. Will Anuj reveal the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhimanyu and Akshara fighting against each other to win Abhir’s custody battle. Abhinav and Akshara visit the marketplace with Abhir. Abhir gets fascinated by a lavish car and wants a ride in it. Abhinav wants to give his son a joyous ride and carries Abhir on his shoulder and runs at great speed. He slips, however, he holds Abhir and doesn’t let him get hurt. But he himself sustained injuries. Mahima witnesses this incident and informs Abhimanyu of Akshara and Abhinav being negligent parents. He decides to use it as a proof against them. Later, Abhimanyu brings Abhir home and spends some quality time by playing hide and seek with him. However, he hides inside a trunk and begins to suffocate. Abhimanyu rushes him to the hospital. The doctors declare his condition to be critical. Akshara gets shocked and blames Abhimanyu for Abhir’s critical condition.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Shaurya, Sandy and Sanju follow the goons as they take Palki to their base. Rajveer fails to help Palki as Mahi keeps him distracted in order to woo him. Karan runs into the goons who have abducted Palki. However, he fails to see Palki. Later, Shaurya decides to do something dangerous to Palki. Palki’s family realises that she is missing, and Rajveer sets out to look for her. Shailendra leaves to lodge a missing complaint. Rajveer follows the tyre marks and sees Palki at Shaurya’s goons’ base. Ketan and Jasveer visit Palki’s house, but Daljeet does not reveal the truth. Rajveer thrashes Shaurya’s goons and runs away with Palki to take her home safely. This upsets Shaurya and he decides to punish them both. After a short chase, Rajveer and Palki are left stranded in a secluded area. A Parsi couple agrees to drop them home as their bike has run out of petrol. Outside Palki’s house, the lady asks Rajveer to never leave Palki and asks him to marry her. Palki and Rajveer come home and Daljeet tells Palki that the marriage will be the next day and they remain speechless.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Gokuldham men meeting at Abdul’s soda shop, and Taarak’s deep words impressing everyone. Popatlal gets angry when Jethalal says girls refuse to get married to him. Later, someone plays the violin in the Gokuldham society, and everybody dances. Popatlal finds out about Vinu Kaka and feels positive about his marriage. Later, Popatlal meets Vinu Kaka and asks him about his marriage. Popatlal says he needs some time to think about changing his name. Bhide gets worried when Viku Kaka sees Sonu’s hand and says she will get married to someone who lives nearby. Later, Popatlal goes to Jethalal and asks for his advice. Bagha makes chits to solve Popatlal’s problem. Popatlal decides to let Mahila Mandal make the final decision about his name. Everyone tries to find a new name for Popatlal. Later, Popatlal invites everyone to his party to celebrate his name-keeping ceremony.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Ekam getting shattered when he sees Sartaj and Nehmat together. Following that, Ekam decides to invite everyone to his house for lunch and prepares a special surprise for Nehmat. Ekam is all set to make the lunch party memorable. He brings engagement rings for Sartaj and Nehmat to prove their love by exchanging the rings. Ekam approaches Nehmat alone and forces her to reveal the truth about her decision to cancel the wedding. Moreover, Ekam decides to commit suicide in response to Nehmat’s refusal. With the family’s reputation at stake, Nehmat agrees to the engagement and exchanges rings with Sartaj. Although Ekam is devastated over the turn of events, he offers to take the couple out for a celebration. Ekam and Nehmat are alone in the restaurant. Meanwhile, Naaz appears and decides to complete her revenge on Nehmat. Later, Naaz takes advantage of the situation and executes her evil plan. Naaz locks Ekam and Nehmat in the cold storage to provoke Harleen against them. However, while Ekam and Nehmat are alone, Harleen grows concerned about them. Jasmine lashes out at Nehmat for meddling in Ekam’s life.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Angad’s family wanting Angad and Sahiba to share the same room as every married couple. But Sahiba refuses to do so. Later, Angad’s family asked Sahiba to come into his room. However, when Angad asks Sahiba, she refuses. Angad becomes adamant to bring Sahiba to the room hence he brings all of Sahiba’s belongings into his room and forces her to stay in his room. However, the equally adamant Sahiba goes and sleeps in the garden instead. Angad sees her sleeping in the garden hence, he too sleeps in the garden, fearing his family’s anger. However, Angad gets bitten by mosquitoes and it becomes a big issue in the house. Finally, the two are forced to sleep in one room. Sahiba gets the responsibility of making arrangements for Angad’s birthday party. She does a fine job and gets praised.

