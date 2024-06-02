Step Inside Rashami Desai’s Dreamy And Luxurious Flat In Mumbai: See Pics!

Rashami Desai’s regular social media updates have never failed to capture people’s attention. Her feed is a feast of her personal and professional life; from touring the world to unwinding at home, she shares every detail with her followers. She is the latest celebrity to reveal her home to fans. Pooja gave us a tour of her charming modern home with lovely and useful design elements and an overall welcoming vibe. And now, we’ll take a look at her beautiful home.

Rashami Desai’s Flat Appearance-

Main Door

Rashami Desai’s residence has a nicely carved door in gold and beige. Rashami Desai is mentioned on a decorative item in the entryway with a stool.

Bedroom

Rashami Desai’s bedroom is decorated in white and gold. Rashami appears fond of gold, as we see much of it around the house. A lovely lamp on the side table and a bed with a white bedsheet.

Living Room

Rashami Desai’s living room features an amazing purple velvet sofa, multi-colored floral cushions, and chairs. The mix works well in her living room. Again, the curtains are golden, which adds to the area’s attractiveness. The room also includes wood cabinets for storage.

Mandir

The actress has made a specific space for the Mandir. The temple in the house is beautifully decorated, including an idol of Lord Ganpati. Rashami Desai posted this photo to Instagram during the festivities when the temple was beautifully decorated with flowers and fairy lights.

Rashami Desai’s dreamy and luxurious flat in Mumbai reflects her impeccable taste and elegant lifestyle. From the chic living room to the glamorous bedroom, every corner of her home exudes sophistication and charm.