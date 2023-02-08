Nehha Pendse, who was seen as Anita Bhabhi in the TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is one of the popular TV actresses. The entire television industry bows down to Nehha because of her impeccable style and fashion choices. The diva has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice.

The actress is married to businessman Shardul Singh Bayas. They live in a beautiful well furnished home with their adorable dogs in Mumbai. There is a simple living area with huge grey-coloured couches along with fur cushions. The dining area comprises a wooden top with leather-look seats. There is brown wallpaper on the walls along with wooden flooring.

There is a spacious balcony with a glass wall and steel railing. There are white color relaxing chairs with boho design cushions. There is some floral décor on the sides. There is an exquisite kitchen with marble work and a granite cooktop. There is a spacious bedroom with a designer wooden bed and wooden framework around it. Check the photos of her house.