Nehha Pendse, who was seen as Anita Bhabhi in the TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, is one of the popular TV actresses. The entire television industry bows down to Nehha because of her impeccable style and fashion choices. The diva has made everyone a fan of her with her splendid fashion choice.

Fitness is very important for the actress and she is much disciplined about everything that she takes up. Nehha keeps sharing snippets of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. Be it high-intensity workout routines or yoga, Nehha likes to be up to date with her fitness regime and hardly misses a day from the gym.

Recently, Nehha took to Instagram and shared her fitness video. Nehha can be seen performing different exercises. Dressed in a white top and a pair of black shorts, Nehha can be seen setting the bar higher for us. Check here!