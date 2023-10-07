Nehha Pendse Talks About Rejecting Rupali Ganguly's Role in Anupamaa; Reasons Out Why

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has had a fruitful run from the year 2020 when it launched. The show has made its protagonist Rupali Ganguly a household name. She is extremely popular today as Anupamaa. The life and journey of Anupamaa, her trials and tribulations, and her achievements and successes have all been responsible for the show’s success. Rupali is supremely in the limelight because of this prized role, is what we can say. However, we spare a thought to think about Nehha Pendse and the role earlier being offered to her. Yes, this is true, and Nehha who is known for her roles in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, May I Come In Madam? etc, was offered to play the role of Anupamaa even before it was offered to Rupali. And Nehha had refused to play the role. A report on bollywoodlife.com talks about Nehha’s reasoning behind refusing the role and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Nehha has openly explained that she felt dejected after refusing the role of Anupamaa. Nehha who saw its Marathi version Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte just could not relate to the character of Anupamaa as she was so not like her. The attribute of Anupamaa crying and suffering did not relate to Nehha at all. Hence she decided to refuse the offer.

Now, she looks back and says that that was decision made. She called her decision as ‘Vinaash Kaale Viprit Buddhi’. However, she was seen justifying her decision too as she was so very unlike Anupamaa.

She explained, “samjho agar film mei maine aisa koi ek character kar liya, kitna maximum 20 din, 20 din mai uss character mei jee sakti hun, roz kaise jeeyu mai uss character mei, gussa aane lagega. Mera gussa uss character pe dikhega ‘Tu Pagal hai kya ye sab kar rahi hai’.”

Well, they say one’s loss is another’s gain! In this case, Rupali Ganguly is the one having the last laugh!!