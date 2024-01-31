Animal fame Triptii Dimri pens a heartfelt note on rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant’s birthday

Triptii Dimri, the breakout star of the recent Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, has been making waves not just for her on-screen presence but also for her rumoured romance with model-turned-businessman Sam Merchant. The actress recently took to social media to celebrate Sam’s birthday, sharing a sweet note accompanied by adorable photos of the two.

Fueling the gossip mills, rumors of Triptii’s relationship with Sam began circulating after he publicly complimented her on social media. The model-turned-businessman, known for being the founder of Waters Beach Lounge & Grill in Goa, has been a constant presence on Triptii’s Instagram. The actress, in turn, has not shied away from sharing glimpses of their moments together, further fueling speculation about their alleged romance.

On Sam’s birthday, Triptii treated fans to a glimpse of their camaraderie. Sharing a throwback image from a 2017 party and a more recent vacation photo from 2023, Triptii penned a delightful note for her rumored beau. In the caption, she humorously expressed a desire to regain their past slimmer selves without compromising on their love for indulgent treats like Ram shaam pani puri.

The birthday post adds another layer to the duo’s social media interactions, where Sam’s admiration for Triptii is evident in his comments on her vacation photos. With his Instagram bio highlighting his role as the founder of a popular beach lounge in Goa, Sam has garnered a considerable following, including notable names like Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

Ever since her cameo in Animal, Triptii has captured the nation’s attention with her remarkable acting skills and undeniable charm. Her portrayal of Zoya in the film has garnered widespread acclaim, catapulting her into the spotlight as a rising star in the Indian film industry.