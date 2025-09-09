Nora Fatehi Turns Heads in Huemn’s Bold ‘Garbage’ Skirt Look

Her latest feature with Cosmopolitan India captures her in a striking ensemble that blends high-fashion edge with urban commentary, proving yet again why she is one of Bollywood’s most fearless style icons.

Statement Skirt with a Message

The highlight of Nora Fatehi’s look is the Huemn ‘Garbage’ gathered waist skirt in black, priced at ₹12,500.00. Crafted in taffeta, the skirt features a high-waisted silhouette with gathered detailing and a drawstring closure. What makes it truly stand out is the rubberized digital print of the ‘Garbage’ artwork, first showcased at Huemn’s Summer ’25 presentation. More than just a garment, the skirt is a fashion statement—blurring the lines between couture and social commentary by turning discarded visuals into wearable art.

Effortless Pairing with Modern Basics

To balance the boldness of the skirt, Nora Fatehi wears a simple black bodysuit—a stylist’s own piece that lets the skirt remain the star. The sleek silhouette of the bodysuit complements the volume of the gathered skirt, achieving a perfectly balanced proportion. Her look is finished with chic black boots by Oroh (@theorohlife), adding a hint of power dressing with a contemporary edge.

Accessories with Attitude

Nora Fatehi’s styling is elevated further with subtle yet statement-making jewellery pieces by Anatina (@shopanatina). The gold-toned spiked bracelet adds a touch of fierceness to her overall aura, creating a contrast against the sleek black palette. This mix of sharp accessories with clean fashion elements captures the essence of modern high street meets couture.

Nora Fatehi’s Fashion Fearlessness

What stands out most is how Nora Fatehi carries this bold ensemble with her signature confidence. While the Huemn skirt makes a loud statement, her effortless charisma and styling choices make the look truly unforgettable. This outfit is more than fashion—attitude, art, and individuality.

With her fearless approach, Nora Fatehi once again proves that she is not just following trends—she’s setting them.