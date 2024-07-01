Adventure Junkie: Erica Fernandes Jumps In Blue Sea, Enjoys Swimming With Dolphins

The gorgeous, talented, charming Erica Fernandes is a popular Indian actress. She became a household name after her performance in the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Later, she appeared in Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 alongside Parth Samthaan. Besides her on-screen presence, the diva treats her fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional life. She recently jetted to Mauritius for her vacation and dropped a video showcasing her adventurous time in the sea today. Let’s take a look below.

Erica Fernandes’s Adventurous Time In Blue Sea

Taking to her Instagram handle, Erica posted a video of herself enjoying her time in Mauritius. The video starts with the Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 actress enjoying a sea ride in a boat, and she glimpses marine life through her lens. Soon, she prepares herself wearing a safety jacket, oxygen cylinder, swimming glasses, and artificial fins. After some time, as she nears the dolphins, the actress jumps into the blue sea. Erica enjoys swimming in the blue sea with the dolphins and witnessing marine beauty.

Erica Fernandes undeniably had a great time on her Mauritius vacation exploring the beauty of nature. With her adventurous ride and experience, we learn that the actress is very courageous and loves to do challenging things in life. Also, the thrilling experience of diving in the blue sea is spellbinding. Sharing her experience in a long caption, Erica wrote, “Swimming with dolphins at Tamarin Island, Mauritius, was a breathtaking experience that I’ll never forget. The joy and beauty of these incredible creatures left me in awe.”