Avneet Kaur Turns Spiritual, Takes Blessings At Vaishnodevi For 1st Time- See Photos

Avneet Kaur was shooting for her upcoming film Love In Vietnam lately. It seems the actress took time off from her busy schedule to embark on a spiritual journey. Earlier, the actress took blessings at the Golden Temple and shared the photos with her fans. Now, the actress has visited the popular religious places of Vaishnodevi temple for the first time.

On Monday, 17 February 2025, Avneet shared a bunch of photos from the mountains. In the opening frame, the actress is seen smiling for photos. She joins hands and showcases her religious side. The actress is seen wearing a pink salwar kurta teamed with a tangerine sweater and a red holy chunni. Wrapping the dupatta around her head, she smiles at the photos, and the red tika showcases her connection with her roots. Vaishnodevi is a famous temple situated in Jammu and Kashmir

Sharing the photos in her caption, she revealed that the actress visited the place for the first time and wrote, “Jai mata di my first time in Vaishno devi #blessed.”

Throughout the photos, Avneet posed for the camera while standing in town. The beautiful mountain in the background with sunkissed moments looked breathtaking. The beautiful blue sky, greenery, and sandy lands created a blissful view.

Avneet Kaur marked her debut in films with Tiku Weds Sheru. Next, she appeared in Love Ki Arrange Marriage. Now, she will appear in Love In Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari.