Dubai Dairies: Avneet Kaur And Mahira Sharma Enjoy Chilling Moments In Front Of Burj Khalifa

Avneet Kaur and Mahira Sharma are social media sensations. The diva keeps in top buzz with their regular sharing of insights from their personal and professional lives. Whether working on a new project or heading on a new vacation, the divas share every update. And we know we are in for a treat whenever they share new pictures. This time, the actresses showcased insights from their chilling moments in front of Burj Khalifa.

Avneet Kaur’s Dubai Vacation

Treating her fans with her Dubai diaries, Avneet shared a series of photos. On her one-day vacation in the town, the actress had a great time, from clicking pictures on her dinner date with the backdrop of Burj Khalifa to shopping for clothes and strolling the streets. In addition, she didn’t forget to take selfies and enjoy her time in the town.

Mahira Sharma’s Dubai Vacation

Escaping the summer heat in Mumbai, Mahira planned a chilling vacation in Dubai. Showcasing a glimpse of her fun-filled time in the city, the actress dropped a video. In the shared video, the actress sight-sees the beautiful Burj Khalifa while enjoying sunbathing inside the pool. She opted for a stunning swimsuit to complement her chilling vibe. From playing with water to enjoying the scenic beauty, the actress had fun on her Dubai vacation.