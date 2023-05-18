I prefer travelling with people I love - Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Some of the best work that she’s done in her career till date are Young Dreams, Antim: The Final Truth, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Shubharambh, Venkatapuram, Mariam Khan Reporting Live & many more. The actress has always been loved and admired by people all over the country and now, she gets involved in a fun conversation with IWMBuzz about her travel choices and preferences. Know more here –

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Preferably a plane. Since the places are going to be far.

Your most memorable travel was?

So far, London and Kashmir.

Vacation spot you long to go?

Masai Mara, Cape Town, and Sikkim.

Your favorite travel buddy?

My close friends.

Styled up or Casual during travel?

On some days, it’s dressed up and sometimes it’s chill and casual.

Your top three traveling essentials?

Passport

Toiletries

Phone

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice?

Mountains.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I prefer travelling with people I love. But I’d love to travel solo sometime soon.

Any road trip experience?

From London to Bicester village.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating tops it up! I love food. Who doesn’t anyway.

