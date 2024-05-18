Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama): Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Mahima Makwana, Sushmita Sen, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen, Drashti Dhami, Kajol, Sobhita Dhulipala

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Popular Actress In A Web Series (Drama) category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad) Vote Now Currently, she is basking in the glory of the success of her recently released Heeramandi. Besides that, her stint as Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati in Dahaad was amazing, tracing the threads to find 27 disappeared women in Mandawa, Rajasthan, in Dahaad.

Karishma Tanna (Scoop) Vote Now She is one of the most talented actresses in town and never fails to grab attention. She was a mix of sugar and spice in her portrayal of Jagruti Pathak, a senior crime reporter and Deputy Bureau Chief of Eastern Age who tries to prove her innocence for not killing a fellow journalist in Scoop.

Mahima Makwana (Showtime) Vote Now The talented beauty has won hearts with her stints in the entertainment world. She did justice to the role of Mahika Nandy, a budding reporter who coincidentally becomes the owner of one of the richest Production houses in Showtime.

Sushmita Sen (Taali) Vote Now Sushmita, as Gauri Sawant, a transgender activist, nailed her performance in Taali and also received praise from critics and viewers. She beautifully portrays the real-life character.

Raveena Tandon (Karmma Calling and Patna Shukla) Vote Now With her evergreen charm, Raveena nailed a stellar performance in Karma Calling, playing the role of Indrani Kothari, a glamorous 90s actress who tied the knot with a billionaire and whose life takes a mysterious turn when a woman named Karma enters her life. Her performance in Patna Shukla was also lauded.

Huma Qureshi (Maharani Season 3) Vote Now Playing the titular role in Maharani Season 3, Huma once again ruled over hearts as Rani Bharti. From her accent to her expressions, she was on point.

Konkona Sen Sharma (Killer Soup) Vote Now Playing the role of Swathi Shetty, Konkona entertained the audience with her acting skills in Killer Soup. The web series also featured Manoj Bajpayee and others.

Drashti Dhami (Duranga 2) Vote Now The powerhouse of talents, Drashti, amazed her fans with her spectacular performance in Duranga 2, continuing the thrill. She played the key role of Ira Patel, the wife of Sammit Patel.

Kajol (The Trial) Vote Now She never ceases to capture hearts with her performances, and such was her stint in The Trail. She played Noyonika Sengupta, who returns as a lawyer after her husband is accused of sex and corruption.

Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven Season 2) Vote Now With her aura, she grabs eyeballs. And yet again, as Tara, she ruled over hearts in the second season of Made In Heaven. Her fierce and witty character gained massive praise.

