Bollywood Actor Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Killed in Parking Row in Delhi

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, 42, allegedly faced murder on Thursday night in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area following a dispute over a parking space, according to reports.

Delhi police have arrested two suspects and seized a murder weapon. Around 10 pm on Thursday, Asif confronted two men who parked their two-wheeler in front of his home, asking them to move it away from the main entrance. This request led to a verbal confrontation that escalated into physical violence, as reported by NDTV. Although the two men initially left, they threatened to return, after which they allegedly killed Asif.

Asif, who operated a chicken business in the national capital, is survived by his two wives. One of them claimed that the neighbors had previously fought with him over parking issues.

Describing the incident, Shaheen, one of Asif’s wives, said, “At around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside our house… My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back,” according to NDTV.

Reports indicate that Asif sustained injuries from sharp weapons and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Within minutes the man, along with his brother, came and stabbed Asif with a sharp weapon. I called Javed, my brother-in-law, but by the time he reached, Asif had lost a lot of blood and died,” Shaheen added.

Huma Qureshi’s father and Asif’s uncle, Saleem Qureshi, described the incident, stating, “Two men parked a scooter in front of the house. Asif asked them to move it aside and not block the entrance. This led to a verbal altercation that turned physical. They were two, together they killed my nephew,” as reported.

As of now, actor Huma Qureshi has not issued a statement regarding the incident. The Delhi Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.