Ishwak Singh In Nitesh Tiwari’s Tumse Nahin Ho Payega

Bringing this story to life is the talented ensemble cast of Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Tumse Na Ho Payega an upcoming film is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams .

It will release on 29th September exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Producer and writer Nitesh Tiwari, says, “Tumse Na Ho Payega was written with the intention to bring the story of every youngster in a middle-class household to screen. Whether it is the grind of a corporate job or chasing your childhood love or your lifelong dream of starting something of your own, “Tumse Na Ho Payega” is that relatable story!”

Ishwak Singh felt a deep connectivity with his character. “Tumse Na Ho Payega is a story that I relate to a lot, I feel like it’s my story and I’m sure whoever watches it would feel the same. It’s a light-hearted fun film with dollops of humor and a very strong theme that remains at the heart of it all: to follow one’s dreams and not succumb to societal pressure. I think there comes a time in our lives where we feel that what we’re doing is not our true calling, but we ended up doing it because someone else decided what’s best for us. But then there’s a moment when you tell yourself that I need to get out of this rut and do what I believe in and more importantly what makes you happy. It’s the most difficult thing to come out and say I want to quit my job and pursue my passion. With nobody by your side, you’re wondering where to go and what to do. That’s the long road that my character Gaurav takes and in that journey which is nothing short of a wacky roller coaster ride, finds himself, his true calling and all that matters to him.”