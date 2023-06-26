I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame

Actress Nishi Saxena who is enthralling one and all with her charismatic appeal as the new Shah daughter-in-law Dimple, in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, is a straightforward and simple individual by heart. She is a travel freak and loves to travel.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nishi talks to us about her travel secrets and shares her joy.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I am a car person. I love road trips.

Your most memorable travel was:

I haven’t travelled in the last two years. My last trip was a road trip from Delhi to Bhopal. It was during Covid. I travelled with my family. It was a memorable one for sure.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I would love to go to the mountains. I was never a mountain person and loved the beaches. But ever since I moved to Mumbai, I miss travelling to the mountains. I used to travel a lot when I was living in Delhi. So I miss travelling to the mountains.

Your favorite travel buddy:

There isn’t anyone. I enjoy my own company, so does not matter who I am travelling with.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Only casuals.

Your top three traveling essentials:

My charger, phone and wallet.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I was a beach person as I said before. Recently, I miss going to the mountains. Uttarakhand and Himachal are beautiful to travel to.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I will not be interested in solo travel.

Any road trip experience:

Yes, as I said before, I enjoy road trips. I had had many.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

For me, road trips mean eating. Dancing and singing also happen.