ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Travel

I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame

Nishi Saxena who plays the role of Dimple in Star Plus' Anupamaa gets talking about her priorities when it comes to travelling. Read to know her travel secrets. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jun,2023 14:55:32
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame

Actress Nishi Saxena who is enthralling one and all with her charismatic appeal as the new Shah daughter-in-law Dimple, in Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, is a straightforward and simple individual by heart. She is a travel freak and loves to travel.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Nishi talks to us about her travel secrets and shares her joy.

Check here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I am a car person. I love road trips.

Your most memorable travel was:

I haven’t travelled in the last two years. My last trip was a road trip from Delhi to Bhopal. It was during Covid. I travelled with my family. It was a memorable one for sure.

Vacation spot you long to go:

I would love to go to the mountains. I was never a mountain person and loved the beaches. But ever since I moved to Mumbai, I miss travelling to the mountains. I used to travel a lot when I was living in Delhi. So I miss travelling to the mountains.

Your favorite travel buddy:

There isn’t anyone. I enjoy my own company, so does not matter who I am travelling with.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Only casuals.

Your top three traveling essentials:

My charger, phone and wallet.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I was a beach person as I said before. Recently, I miss going to the mountains. Uttarakhand and Himachal are beautiful to travel to.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I will not be interested in solo travel.

Any road trip experience:

Yes, as I said before, I enjoy road trips. I had had many.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

For me, road trips mean eating. Dancing and singing also happen.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors’ Suhaagan
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Harleen misunderstands Nehmat
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
It gives me a high to perform the powerful roles: Zeishan Quadri
Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja
Suryanamaskar has an extremely calming effect on my body: Arjun Aneja
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
I love Nut Cracker Salad: Taranvir Singh
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Sai’s happy family gets shattered
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Sai’s happy family gets shattered
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma
My family loves Shahi Paneer that I cook for them: Aditi Sharma
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad makes a big decision for Sahiba
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad makes a big decision for Sahiba
Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?
Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?
The Mediapreneur: Ishan Agarwal’s Journey from Disruption to Brand Building
The Mediapreneur: Ishan Agarwal’s Journey from Disruption to Brand Building
Read Latest News