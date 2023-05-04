My Europe trip is my most memorable travel experience - Pragya Jaiswal

Know more about actress Pragya Jaiswal and what she has to say about her travel and lifestyle choices in life. The actress loves to travel and explore and this exclusive article will help you understand all details

Pragya Jaiswal is an Indian actress who has predominantly worked in South Indian films. She marked her debut in 2015 with the Telugu film ‘Kanche’ where her role of Sita Devi won her multiple awards. The film won a National Award in 2016 (Best Film Telugu).

After that, she went on to do multiple successful Telugu films and post that, she worked with some of the veterans in Nakshatra & Om Namo Venkatesaya. Her latest release ‘Akhanda’ was a massive box office success that won her many accolades. Read this exclusive article about actress Pragya Jaiswal to know more about her travel choices in life:

Travel by plane, car, or

boat – What do you like?

Plane.

Your most memorable travel was?

Europe trip in 2022.

Vacation spot you long to go?

I love Paris.

Your favorite travel buddy?

My sister.

Styled up or Casual during travel?

Always styled up (but comfortable also.)

Your top three traveling essentials?

Sunglasses, cute handbag/ backpack for being out all day, and comfortable sneakers.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice?

Both beaches and mountains.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With someone.

Any road trip experience?

We travelled by road a lot in Spain last year and it was very beautiful & memorable.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

All of the above.