Review: ‘Khel Khel Mein’ shows the Akshay Kumar we yearned for

Rating- ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Oh, how have we missed Akshay Kumar in his signature comedy avatar for the longest time! It doesn’t help (or maybe it does help) that the consistent string of flops that Kumar has unfortunately to his credit has furthermore made this wait for Kumar to return to comedy even sweeter and awaited. But make no mistake, Khel Khel Mein isn’t an out-and-out comic ride that will leave you in splits or keep making you laugh consistently. It is a poignant film trying to tackle an array of topics in the garb of comedy and friendship.

It isn’t a seamless road though. To their credit, the large ensemble cast are genuinely at ease and comfort with each other which is ideal for the plot developments – however, there are instances that this appears to be fabricated, and sometimes even scripted as opposed to being natural.

Director and writer Mudassar Aziz deserves all the accolades for being able to pen down a script with a lot of verbiage owing to about 60 per cent of the film being shot in one large suite hotel room. However, Aziz adopts a smart technique of changing the setting inside that large room to never become monotonous and boring. The back-and-forth between the seven cast members is consistently kept quick, relatable and even funny in a few instances. Another key factor here is that even though you have a superstar like Akshay Kumar, a returning Fardeen Khan, and a stellar Taapsee Pannu – the likes of Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal aren’t given second-hand treatment in any manner. They are as important to the plot, if not more, on a few occasions.

However, I would be remiss to say that Kumar is back in form and how – the ease he is at when it comes to comedy is palpable, and it is an absolute treat to see him do what he does best. But it is Taapsee Pannu and Fardeen Khan, who steal the show and how. Both are given widely different character arcs to portray and they do so with impeccable ease – especially Khan – where it is fabulous to see him doing so well after all these years.

Khel Khel Mein doesn’t entirely enter the preachy territory but it does feel a tad too much towards the end and a monologue or more could have been avoided despite still conveying the same message. A game that exposes secrets, some deep and dark, some anticipated, and some leading to immense fun and laughter – that’s exactly what you expect from a fun time with your gang of friends which Khel Khel Mein entirely understands and never veers – trying to be something, it isn’t supposed to be.

The backstories and dark pasts of the principal cast aren’t all that convincing at times but it does the job of being able to lend something pound to these flawed human beings, who might have made mistakes but are never bad or devious people. One big plot twist of a character, and a gentle cliffhanger towards the end teases at something that leaves you with multiple thoughts – but that’s a good thing.

Khel Khel Mein proposes a game that might be extremely risky to play with friends but as a film, it does enough to leave you happy and satiated with laughter and emotions.