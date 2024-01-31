Watch Video: Suriya And Jyotika’s Romantic Vacation In Finland

South Indian power couple Suriya and Jyotika recently treated fans to a glimpse of their magical winter vacation in the picturesque landscapes of Finland. The duo, known for their on-screen charisma, embarked on a romantic journey, creating unforgettable memories against the breathtaking backdrop of snowy Finland. Jyotika shared the highlights of their trip through a captivating reel on Instagram, leaving fans enamored with their shared moments.

Jyotika kicked off the enchanting video with a mesmerizing snowfall scene, setting the tone for a journey filled with love and adventure. She captioned the video, “Life is like a rainbow, let’s start discovering its colours… Found my white.” The visuals showcased the snow-covered landscape, resembling a winter wonderland, with Suriya and Jyotika gracefully immersing themselves in the beauty of Finland.

The couple’s winter escapade included a charming sleigh ride, capturing a candid moment of Suriya and Jyotika enjoying the thrill of gliding through the snow together. The video provided a sneak peek into the cozy wooden retreat nestled within the pristine landscape, offering a retreat from the chilly outdoors. As the reel unfolded, viewers were treated to snapshots of Suriya and Jyotika beneath the mesmerizing Northern Lights. Jyotika concluded the reel with a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to @kakslauttanen_arctic_resort and their team for the warmth and hospitality. Check below!