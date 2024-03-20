4 Things That Make Rakul Preet Singh’s Mehendi Look Different From Others

Rakul Preet Singh took wedding vows with her long-time boyfriend, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, in an intimate ceremony in Goa on 21 February 2024. After sharing the first glimpse of Mr and Mrs Bhagnani, the I Love You actress has been sharing photos from all the wedding festivities. Though all her looks, from haldi to sangeet, were absolutely show-stealers, her mehendi look in a colorful outfit caught our attention. And here are four things about her mehendi that make her different from others.

1) The Outfit

Rakul adorned her look in a vibrant phulkari lehenga by famous designer Arpita Mehta for mehendi. It has a mesmerizing combination of pink and orange sindoori thread intertwined with golden kasab and cutdana, followed by delicate mirror work.

2) Making Of Lehenga

Well, this wasn’t any simple lehenga from the designer’s shelf, but it was customized as per the bride, Rakul’s choice, after so many trials. And it took 680 hours to make this beautiful lehenga.

3) Cultural Touch

As a cultural girl, Rakul wanted to embrace her culture through her drape, so the outfit was inspired by a typical sikh Punjabi girl with a beautiful phulkari craft.

4) Uniqueness

To keep it grand, Rakul customized this lehenga the way she visualized it. The long cape details embellished with beautiful mirror work made her look nothing short of a royal princess. With the simple sleeveless blouse, the actress paired her look with a skirt draped like a saree with pleats in front of the skirt.