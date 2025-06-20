Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7; India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards

India’s original and biggest OTT web entertainment awards, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards was a resounding success. IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, held in Mumbai on 19 June, was powered by Bajaj Almond Drops and Lacto Calamine, in association with Royal Ranthambore and TV9 Bharatvarsh. Partners included Radiocity, Think Events, Art Media and Whiteapple.

The evening witnessed the digital industry’s brightest stars being honoured for their stellar performances, creativity, and innovation in the web entertainment space.

Like every year, the event honoured true talent in OTT space.

Let’s check out the full list of winners of India’s biggest digital entertainment celebration:

JURY AWARDS

Best Web Series

Black Warrant – Applause Entertainment, Netflix

Best Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series

Jameel Khan – Gullak S4 (TVF, SonyLIV)

Best Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series

Anjali Anand – Raat Jawaan Hai (SonyLIV)

Best Actor In A Web Series

Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video)

Best Actress In A Web Series

Aditi Rao Hydari – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Web Series

Jaaved Jaaferi – The Magic Of Shiri (Jio Studios, JioHotstar)

Best Supporting Actress In A Web Series

Chum Darang – Khauf (Prime Video) Sonali Kulkarni – Oops! Ab Kya? (Dice Media, JioHotstar)

Best Negative Role In A Web Series (Female)

Anchal Singh – Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2 (Netflix)

Best Negative Role In A Web Series (Male)

Aadil Zafar Khan – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)

Best Cinematography In A Web Series

Pankaj Kumar – Khauf (Prime Video) Shreedutta Namjoshi – Kota Factory S3 (TVF, Netflix)

Best Direction In A Web Series

Anubhav Sinha – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Netflix)

Best Editing In A Web Series

Amit Kulkarni – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video) Tanya Chhabria – Black Warrant (Applause Entertainment, Netflix)

Best Music (Originals) In A Web Series

Ghar Aa Maahi – Bandish Bandits S2 (Prime Video)

Best Dialogues In A Web Series

Abbas Dalal & Hussain Dalal – Mohrey (Amazon MX Player)

Best Story In A Web Series

Chandan Kumar – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)

Best Background Score In A Web Series

Alokananda Dasgupta – Khauf (Matchbox, Prime Video)

Best Screenplay In A Web Series

Satyanshu Singh – Black Warrant (Applause Entertainment, Netflix)

Best Casting/Ensemble In A Web Series

Mukesh Chhabra – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Netflix)

Best Regional Language Web Series (excl. Hindi)

Manvat Murders – SonyLIV

Best VFX In A Web Series

Vinay Singh Chuphal – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)

Best Debut In A Web Series

Zahan Kapoor – Black Warrant (Applause Entertainment, Netflix)

Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)

Amar Singh Chamkila – Netflix

Best Actor In A Digital Film

Pratik Gandhi – Dhoom Dhaam (Jio Studios, Netflix)

Best Actress In A Digital Film

Sanya Malhotra – Mrs. (Jio Studios, Zee5)

Best Direction In A Digital Film

Siddharth P Malhotra – Maharaj (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor In A Digital Film

Deepak Dobriyal – Sector 36 (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Film

Patralekha – Wild Wild Punjab (Netflix)

Best Negative Role In A Digital Film (Male)

Jaideep Ahlawat – Maharaj (Netflix)

Best Cinematography In A Digital Film

Sylvester Fonseca – Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix)

Best Editing In A Digital Film

Jahaan Noble – CTRL (Netflix)

Best Music (Originals) In A Digital Film

A. R. Rahman – Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix)

Best Dialogues In A Digital Film

Sneha Desai – Maharaj (Netflix)

Best Background Score In A Digital Film

Ketan Sodha – Sector 36 (Netflix)

Best Screenplay In A Digital Film

Bodhayan Roychaudhury – Sector 36 (Netflix)

Best VFX In A Digital Film

Arpan Gaglani – CTRL (Netflix)

Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film

Anmol Ahuja, Abhishek Banerjee, Sahaj Bhadoria – Sector 36 (Netflix)

Best Regional Language Digital Film (excl. Hindi)

Chaalchitra Ekhon – Hoichoi

Best Debut In A Digital Film

Junaid Khan – Maharaj (Netflix)

Best Original Podcast Series

Komal Nahta – Game Changers of India: The Director Series (YouTube)

Best Non-Fiction Series Of The Year

Hip Hop India S2 – Amazon MX Player

POPULAR AWARDS

Most Popular Web Series

Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)

Most Popular Actor (Web Series)

Jeet – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)

Most Popular Actress (Web Series)

Prajakta Koli – Mismatched S3 (Netflix)

Most Popular Actor In Comic Role (Web Series)

Sparsh Shrivastava – Dupahiya (Prime Video)

Most Popular Actress In Comic Role (Web Series)

Sunita Rajwar – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)

Most Popular Actor In A Negative Character In A (Web Series)

Prosenjit Chatterjee – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Netflix

Most Popular Negative Character (Web Series)

Sanjeeda Shaikh – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)

Most Popular Digital Film

Agni – Excel Entertainment, Prime Video

Most Popular Actor (Digital Film)

Shaheer Sheikh – Do Patti (Netflix)

Most Popular Actress (Digital Film)

Tamannaah Bhatia – Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix)

Most Popular Youth Drama Show

Kota Factory S3 (TVF, Netflix)

Most Popular Non-Fiction Show

Battleground – Amazon MX Player

EDITORIAL AWARDS

Best Actor (Critics’ Choice): Series

Jitendra Kumar – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)

Best Actress (Critics’ Choice): Series

Divyanka Tripathi – The Magic of Shiri (Jio Studios, JioHotstar)

Best Actor (Critics’ Choice): Films

Manoj Bajpayee – Despatch (ZEE5)

Best Actress (Critics’ Choice): Films

Kajol – Do Patti (Netflix)

Best Web Series (Critics’ Choice)

Doctors – Jio Studios, JioHotstar

Best Digital Film (Critics’ Choice)

Mrs. – Jio Studios, ZEE5

Best Digital Film (Audience Choice) –

Kaushaljis vs Kaushal

SPECIAL AWARDS

Most Versatile Actor –

Ritwik Bhowmik – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)

Most Versatile Actress –

Rasika Dugal – Mirzapur S3 (Prime Video)

Viral King Of The Year –

Purav Jha

Viral Queen Of The Year –

Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid

Mould Breaker Of The Year –

Ishwak Singh – Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video)

Performer Of The Year –

Huma Qureshi – Mithya: The Darker Chapter (ZEE5)

Versatile Star –

Rakul Preet Singh

Stunning Personality Of The Year –

Malavika Mohanan

Impact Actor Of The Year –

Sharad Kelkar – Doctors (Jio Studios, JioHotstar)

Powerhouse Performance Of The Year –

Nushrratt Bharuccha – Chhorii 2 (Prime Video)

Impact Performer Of The Year –

Monika Panwar, Khauf

Editor’s Choice Achiever Award –

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Glamorous Star Of The Year –

Sunny Leone

Most Cerebral Talk Show –

Duologue with Barun Das Season 3 (News9)

Impactful Performer Of The Year –

Gurmeet Choudhary – Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2 (Netflix)

Most Powerful Performer Of The Year –

Shabana Azmi – Dabba Cartel (Excel Entertainment, Netflix)

Power Couple Of The Year –

Patralekha & RajKummar Rao

Promising Star –

Barkha Singh

Pathbreaking Star Of The Year –

Dibyendu Bhattacharya

IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 once again solidified its position as the most celebrated and inclusive platform recognizing The Best in Web Entertainment — celebrating creators, artists, and visionaries shaping the digital entertainment industry.

An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.