India’s original and biggest OTT web entertainment awards, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards was a resounding success. IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7, held in Mumbai on 19 June, was powered by Bajaj Almond Drops and Lacto Calamine, in association with Royal Ranthambore and TV9 Bharatvarsh. Partners included Radiocity, Think Events, Art Media and Whiteapple.
The evening witnessed the digital industry’s brightest stars being honoured for their stellar performances, creativity, and innovation in the web entertainment space.
Like every year, the event honoured true talent in OTT space.
Let’s check out the full list of winners of India’s biggest digital entertainment celebration:
JURY AWARDS
Best Web Series
Black Warrant – Applause Entertainment, Netflix
Best Actor In A Comic Role In A Web Series
Jameel Khan – Gullak S4 (TVF, SonyLIV)
Best Actress In A Comic Role In A Web Series
Anjali Anand – Raat Jawaan Hai (SonyLIV)
Best Actor In A Web Series
Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video)
Best Actress In A Web Series
Aditi Rao Hydari – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor In A Web Series
Jaaved Jaaferi – The Magic Of Shiri (Jio Studios, JioHotstar)
Best Supporting Actress In A Web Series
Chum Darang – Khauf (Prime Video) Sonali Kulkarni – Oops! Ab Kya? (Dice Media, JioHotstar)
Best Negative Role In A Web Series (Female)
Anchal Singh – Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2 (Netflix)
Best Negative Role In A Web Series (Male)
Aadil Zafar Khan – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)
Best Cinematography In A Web Series
Pankaj Kumar – Khauf (Prime Video) Shreedutta Namjoshi – Kota Factory S3 (TVF, Netflix)
Best Direction In A Web Series
Anubhav Sinha – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Netflix)
Best Editing In A Web Series
Amit Kulkarni – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video) Tanya Chhabria – Black Warrant (Applause Entertainment, Netflix)
Best Music (Originals) In A Web Series
Ghar Aa Maahi – Bandish Bandits S2 (Prime Video)
Best Dialogues In A Web Series
Abbas Dalal & Hussain Dalal – Mohrey (Amazon MX Player)
Best Story In A Web Series
Chandan Kumar – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)
Best Background Score In A Web Series
Alokananda Dasgupta – Khauf (Matchbox, Prime Video)
Best Screenplay In A Web Series
Satyanshu Singh – Black Warrant (Applause Entertainment, Netflix)
Best Casting/Ensemble In A Web Series
Mukesh Chhabra – IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Netflix)
Best Regional Language Web Series (excl. Hindi)
Manvat Murders – SonyLIV
Best VFX In A Web Series
Vinay Singh Chuphal – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)
Best Debut In A Web Series
Zahan Kapoor – Black Warrant (Applause Entertainment, Netflix)
Best Digital Film (Above 60 Mins)
Amar Singh Chamkila – Netflix
Best Actor In A Digital Film
Pratik Gandhi – Dhoom Dhaam (Jio Studios, Netflix)
Best Actress In A Digital Film
Sanya Malhotra – Mrs. (Jio Studios, Zee5)
Best Direction In A Digital Film
Siddharth P Malhotra – Maharaj (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor In A Digital Film
Deepak Dobriyal – Sector 36 (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress In A Digital Film
Patralekha – Wild Wild Punjab (Netflix)
Best Negative Role In A Digital Film (Male)
Jaideep Ahlawat – Maharaj (Netflix)
Best Cinematography In A Digital Film
Sylvester Fonseca – Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix)
Best Editing In A Digital Film
Jahaan Noble – CTRL (Netflix)
Best Music (Originals) In A Digital Film
A. R. Rahman – Amar Singh Chamkila (Netflix)
Best Dialogues In A Digital Film
Sneha Desai – Maharaj (Netflix)
Best Background Score In A Digital Film
Ketan Sodha – Sector 36 (Netflix)
Best Screenplay In A Digital Film
Bodhayan Roychaudhury – Sector 36 (Netflix)
Best VFX In A Digital Film
Arpan Gaglani – CTRL (Netflix)
Best Casting/Ensemble In A Digital Film
Anmol Ahuja, Abhishek Banerjee, Sahaj Bhadoria – Sector 36 (Netflix)
Best Regional Language Digital Film (excl. Hindi)
Chaalchitra Ekhon – Hoichoi
Best Debut In A Digital Film
Junaid Khan – Maharaj (Netflix)
Best Original Podcast Series
Komal Nahta – Game Changers of India: The Director Series (YouTube)
Best Non-Fiction Series Of The Year
Hip Hop India S2 – Amazon MX Player
POPULAR AWARDS
Most Popular Web Series
Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)
Most Popular Actor (Web Series)
Jeet – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)
Most Popular Actress (Web Series)
Prajakta Koli – Mismatched S3 (Netflix)
Most Popular Actor In Comic Role (Web Series)
Sparsh Shrivastava – Dupahiya (Prime Video)
Most Popular Actress In Comic Role (Web Series)
Sunita Rajwar – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)
Most Popular Actor In A Negative Character In A (Web Series)
Prosenjit Chatterjee – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Netflix
Most Popular Negative Character (Web Series)
Sanjeeda Shaikh – Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)
Most Popular Digital Film
Agni – Excel Entertainment, Prime Video
Most Popular Actor (Digital Film)
Shaheer Sheikh – Do Patti (Netflix)
Most Popular Actress (Digital Film)
Tamannaah Bhatia – Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix)
Most Popular Youth Drama Show
Kota Factory S3 (TVF, Netflix)
Most Popular Non-Fiction Show
Battleground – Amazon MX Player
EDITORIAL AWARDS
Best Actor (Critics’ Choice): Series
Jitendra Kumar – Panchayat S3 (TVF, Prime Video)
Best Actress (Critics’ Choice): Series
Divyanka Tripathi – The Magic of Shiri (Jio Studios, JioHotstar)
Best Actor (Critics’ Choice): Films
Manoj Bajpayee – Despatch (ZEE5)
Best Actress (Critics’ Choice): Films
Kajol – Do Patti (Netflix)
Best Web Series (Critics’ Choice)
Doctors – Jio Studios, JioHotstar
Best Digital Film (Critics’ Choice)
Mrs. – Jio Studios, ZEE5
Best Digital Film (Audience Choice) –
Kaushaljis vs Kaushal
SPECIAL AWARDS
Most Versatile Actor –
Ritwik Bhowmik – Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (Netflix)
Most Versatile Actress –
Rasika Dugal – Mirzapur S3 (Prime Video)
Viral King Of The Year –
Purav Jha
Viral Queen Of The Year –
Apoorva aka The Rebel Kid
Mould Breaker Of The Year –
Ishwak Singh – Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video)
Performer Of The Year –
Huma Qureshi – Mithya: The Darker Chapter (ZEE5)
Versatile Star –
Rakul Preet Singh
Stunning Personality Of The Year –
Malavika Mohanan
Impact Actor Of The Year –
Sharad Kelkar – Doctors (Jio Studios, JioHotstar)
Powerhouse Performance Of The Year –
Nushrratt Bharuccha – Chhorii 2 (Prime Video)
Impact Performer Of The Year –
Monika Panwar, Khauf
Editor’s Choice Achiever Award –
Ram Kamal Mukherjee
Glamorous Star Of The Year –
Sunny Leone
Most Cerebral Talk Show –
Duologue with Barun Das Season 3 (News9)
Impactful Performer Of The Year –
Gurmeet Choudhary – Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2 (Netflix)
Most Powerful Performer Of The Year –
Shabana Azmi – Dabba Cartel (Excel Entertainment, Netflix)
Power Couple Of The Year –
Patralekha & RajKummar Rao
Promising Star –
Barkha Singh
Pathbreaking Star Of The Year –
Dibyendu Bhattacharya
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 7 once again solidified its position as the most celebrated and inclusive platform recognizing The Best in Web Entertainment — celebrating creators, artists, and visionaries shaping the digital entertainment industry.
An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.