First Copy Review: Munawar Faruqui Shines in a Gritty Tale of Crime and Ambition

If you want to immerse yourself in the reality of 90s Mumbai’s underworld, VCD theft, and film corridors, then Amazon MX Player First Copy takes you to a rough and real world. With strong acting by Munawar Faruqui, this series brings a new and unseen crime drama vibe but at some places it falters in terms of script and direction.

Rating: 3/5

Platform: Amazon MX Player

Episodes: 10

Release Date: 20 June

Story

First Copy is the story of Arif (Munawar Faruqui) starting from a small video parlor and becoming the kingpin of Mumbai’s biggest film piracy racket. Arif is a desperate lover, who in pursuit of respect, money and love gets trapped in a world from which it is difficult to escape.

Munawar Faruqui has shown with this role that he is not limited to just stand-up comedy. Pain, anger and restlessness are clearly visible in his eyes.

Saqib Ayyub is strong in the role of the policeman. Krystle D’Souza and Ashi Singh bring emotional depth to their roles.

Gulshan Grover is once again seen in villain mode after a long time but this time without overacting, in great control.

Meiyang Chang and Inaamulhaq also contribute well to the story.

The locations and production design are perfect in their attempt to recreate 90s Mumbai. Narrow lanes, old cinema halls and pirated VCD dens are shown in a realistic way.

The camera work (Lawrence D’Cunha) is decent, but the editing and background score seem overly dramatic in some places.

What Lacks

The pace of the story slows down a lot in the middle. There is repetition and the drama seems dragged in some episodes and the development of some characters seems incomplete.

Why to watch

If you like raw, real and desi crime dramas. Want to see Munawar Faruqui in a new avatar. Want to take a peek into 90s Mumbai and the world of piracy

Why not watch

If you like fast-paced thrillers. If you are irritated by too much drama and a slow story

Overall

First Copy is a different adventure series that entertains despite its shortcomings. It is worth giving it a try as it is free to stream.

If you like a desi mix of crime, emotion and politics then yes, definitely watch it once!