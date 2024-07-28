5 Things About Shruti Hassan’s Gothic Look In Matte Black Attire Sets Her Different From Others

When it comes to rocking Gothic fashion, there is no one like the stunning Shruti Hassan. She has the ability to transform every look to perfection. Not just that, her personality resonates with a Gothic vibe, which adds an extra dose of sophistication. Yet again, Shruti is proving her exquisite fashion in a gothic look, wearing matte black attire. Let’s look at those five things that make the actress’s gothic look different from others.

5 Different Things About Shruti Hassan’s Gothic Look

1) Firstly, Shruti ditched the vintage style of opting for a gown with ruffle details to recreate the gothic charm. Instead, the actress opts for matte black attire, including a collared bodice with full sleeves, while the cut-out around the shoulders adds a funky touch. She paired it with a flared bottom with a tie-knot detail that looks trendy, making it different from the usual gothic ensemble.

2) Ponytail Braided Hairstyle

Unlike her usual gothic bun or open hairstyle, Shruti opted for a high ponytail braided hairstyle with a clean girl look. This hairstyle seems inspired by Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree to add a fierce vibe.

3) Semi-winged Eyeliner

On the other hand, Shruti’s eyes look intimidating with pure black semi-winged eyeliner and wine eye shadow. This eyeshadow choice looks gorgeous, unlike the smokey black eyeshadow. Her shiny cheeks and glossy lips complement her appearance.

4) Golden Accessories

The golden Star, Moon, and heart-shaped choker necklace add a sparkling touch to her gothic look, while the golden earrings and rings complete her appearance. These golden accessories broke the stereotype of all-black in gothic fashion.

5) Boot Heels

Lastly, Shruti looked stunning in the comfy boot heels. She ditched the tradition of wearing pencil heels for something comfy yet chic.