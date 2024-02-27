Shruti Hassan Personifies Elegance In Exquisite Silk Saree, See Photos

The ruler of Gothic fashion, Shruti Hassan, is known to pull the dark vibe effortlessly with her bold, black and artistic outfits and avatars. But not this time; taking a break from goth fashion, Shruti takes a chance to embrace her divine look as she dons a beautiful and classic silk saree in her latest appearance.

Shruti Hassan’s Elegance In Silk Saree

Embracing the cultural vibe, Shruti draped herself in a beautiful and classic silk saree that caught our attention instantly. The ivory saree embellished with attractive golden work looks super classic paired with a high-neck and full-sleeved blouse. From head to toe, the Salaar Part 1 actress personifies elegance and grace.

And if you think that’s it, wait because Shruti continues to steal attention as she styles her ethnicity with the sleek bun hairstyle adorned with beautiful jagra. The diamond earrings and rings complement her classic vibe. With the shiny and dewy base, rosy cheeks, and maroon lips, Shruti perfectly sealed her ethnicity. The bold dark bindi gives her desi-ness. With every picture, the South actress makes us fall in love with these divine vibes as she strikes poses for the camera.

Did you like Shruti Hassan’s elegance in silk saree? Please drop your views in the comments box.