Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks

Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Shruti Hassan are stealing the show with their stunning outfits. Check out the photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Sep,2023 21:00:48
Indian actresses Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Shruti Haasan keep buzzing in headlines for their out-of-the-box fashion flairs; whether ethnic or western, they know how to pull off styles that become show stealers.

Manushi Chhillar In Pant Suit

Pant Suit is keeping up with the trend. This comfy, coordinated set is a perfect choice for class in minimalism, and The Great Indian Family actress Manushi Chhillar is flaunting her bossy vibes in a chic black pant suit, including a white top paired with a buttoned blazer and pants. The gold chain and gold heels complete her look.

Divya Khosla Kumar In Gown

Gown wins the show any day. This one-piece long dress looks like an absolute show stealer with its glamour and sensuousness, just like Divya in this beautiful red off-shoulder gown. The thigh-high side slit defines her toned legs. The crafted rose around her chest and hip gives a sense of style. She looked attractive with bold red lips, a gold choker, and red heels.

Shruti Haasan In Saree

People are crazy over the ruffle saree trend. Reviving this to another level, Shruti Haasan makes a grand appearance at an event in a plain black ruffle saree, which she paired with a matching blouse. The shimmery jacket adds an extra dose of sophistication. With minimal glam, she gets the spotlight on herself.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

